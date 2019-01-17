WATCH: Mayawati’s 63rd birthday sees BSP workers loot cake, dancers dish out raunchy moves

MLA in Damoh of Madhya Pradesh threw a lavish party with dancers followed by a cake cutting ceremony (YouTube/ ANI)

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati decided to celebrate her 63rd birthday in a modest way on Tuesday, but her party workers made sure to make it a grand occasion with dancers, cakes and a party.

While BSP workers in Amroha of Uttar Pradesh decided to cut an extravagant cake for her birthday, an MLA in Damoh of Madhya Pradesh threw a lavish party with dancers followed by a cake cutting ceremony to celebrate the leader’s birthday.

In a video shared by ANI, that has been doing rounds on social media, the party workers can be seen elbowing each other while mauling away a tier-cake and eating it in the event organised at Amroha. The top tiers of cake toppled over in the end after the onslaught by the party workers, while a few others were trying to control the frenzied crowd from the stage.

Another video shared by the news agency, shows dancers grooving to regional songs in an event hosted by Pathariyan Ram Bai Singh, a party MLA in Damoh. The dancers can be seen dishing out raunchy dance moves in front of a huge crowd cheering away loudly. The MLA also distributed sweets equivalent to her own weight. Later, she concluded the celebrations with her family by cutting a cake. The MLA’s daughter also dressed as a fairy for the occasion.

“People of Damoh were invited to the event to celebrate the birthday of our leader Mayawati ji. I assure the people of the city that they would never face any problem in the future, as they have chosen me to represent them,” Ram bai Singh, the BSP legislator told ANI.