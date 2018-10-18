WATCH: Massive fire breaks out at Gujral House building in Mumbai

​​​
A massive fire broke out at Gujral House building in Santacruz area of Mumbai today. According to news agency ANI, massive firefighting operation was launched as soon as the fire department learned about the mishap.

By: | New Delhi | Published: October 18, 2018 7:11 PM
It said that at least four fire engines and waters tankers were pressed into service to douse the flames. The fire broke out on the second floor of the building at 11:50 am. A fire official said that it took around 2 hours to douse the flames on the second floor.

No one has sustained injuries in the mishap, a fire official said, adding that the exact reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.


Meanwhile, the administration has ordered an investigation to find the cause of the fire.

Gujral House is a commercial building located on CST Road. It houses offices of small startups.

