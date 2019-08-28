Watch: Man kisses Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on cheek during visit to Kerala’s Wayanad

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is in Kerala’s Wayanad to monitor the ongoing flood relief and rehabilitation work. (PTI photo)

Former Congress president and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi was left surprised when he was kissed by a man while he was on his way to his parliamentary constituency in Kerala. In a video tweeted by news agency ANI, a man was seen greeting the former Congress president when he was riding in his SUV.

The video shows that the man, wearing a blue shirt, first held Gandhi’s hand and then proceeded to hug and finally landed a kiss on his left cheek. Soon after the incident, the man was pulled away by Rahul’s security guards. The video also shows that the Congress leader was shaking hands with the people surrounding his vehicle.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is in Kerala’s Wayanad to monitor the ongoing flood relief and rehabilitation work. Wayanad had witnessed several landslides during this monsoon. Gandhi has assured the flood-ravaged people that he would try his best to resolve the issues plaguing them. The senior Congress leader assured the people that he would put pressure on the administration to ensure that the affected persons can be compensated.

“My commitment is I will work with you to resolve the issues. Our first priority is compensation to the flood-affected and we must pursue it,” said Gandhi, reports PTI.

At least 125 people have lost their lives in the heavy rains and landslides. According to reports, 60 people have died in Malappuram while 14 deaths took place at Wayanad.

In a similar incident earlier this year, the then Congress president Rahul Gandhi was kissed on the cheek by a woman in Gujarat’s Valsad. The incident took place on February 14, 2019, when he was campaigning for the Lok Sabha election. In 2014 too, the Congress leader was kissed by a man when he visited a sweet shop in West Bengal after a political rally.