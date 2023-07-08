In a shocking incident, a man can be seen hitting passengers sitting at the doors of another train with a belt. The clip of the inhumane act went viral after it was shared by a Twitter user, prompting a response from the Indian Railways.

The video shared by the user on Friday shows the man standing at the door of a moving train with a belt in his hand as he hits passengers sitting on the doors of another train, moving in a parallel track. It claims that the video is from Gaya district in Bihar.

The video has so far garnered over 4,500 likes, with comments expressing repulsion towards his act.

Tweeting the video, the user wrote, “The guy is hitting people sitting near the door in another train with his belt. Is it true? Due to the impact of the hit, a person can also fall from the train, and a big accident can happen. Please take strict action against such anti-social elements.”

The user also tagged Indian Railways, as well as Gaya police in Bihar.

Although the exact location and time of the incident is not known yet, the East Central Railway replied saying that an investigation into the case is underway.

अवगत कराने के लिए धन्यवाद, कार्रवाई सुनिश्चित की जा रही है। — East Central Railway (@ECRlyHJP) July 7, 2023

Users replied to the video saying “he seems to be a psychopath”, “he is hitting with the buckle side. This would cause extreme injury. Hope he gets arrested”.

Of another person recording the video, a user replied saying, “That’s crazy. Someone posts a video but does not stop him…What’s wrong with our public?”