Watch: Man falls off speeding bus as it rams into dumper truck in Mumbai; eight injured

BEST Mumbai Bus Accident: Eight people are injured in today's accident.

As many as eight people, including a driver were injured after a speeding public transport bus rammed into a dumper truck in the Dadar area of Mumbai today. The impact of the collision was such that a man fell off the bus and could be seen lying unconscious in the viral video. The condition of five people including the bus driver and conductor is said to be serious.

The bus belonged to the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport (BEST). In the video, the dumper truck can be seen moving slowly towards its right on a road adjacent to a flyover when the BEST bus came speeding from behind and rammed into the truck from its front right side where the driver was seated. After the collision, smoke could be seen emerging from the bus as people rushed to get off to save their lives. The driver and conductor of the dumper truck were unharmed and they got off quickly to check on the bus. According to the CCTV footage, the accident took place around 7.15 am today.

#WATCH | Eight people were injured in a collision between a BEST bus and a dumper truck in Dadar area of Mumbai today morning. The condition of five people including driver & conductor of the bus is serious: Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai pic.twitter.com/yCwYUQHG7R — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2021

Those injured were rushed to nearby Sion hospital and are undergoing treatment there. The bus was plying on route number 22 from Marol to Pydhonie. The front portion of the bus was badly damaged in the mishap.