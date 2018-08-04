Watch: Man enters Delhi’s Kerala Bhawan, tries to commit suicide in front of Pinaryani Vijayan

A man enters Kerala Bhawan with a knife (Image: ANI)

A high drama unfolded at New Delhi’s Kerala Bhawan on Saturday morning after a middle-aged man managed to enter the premises with a knife in hand. The man, identified as Vimalraj, is a resident of Kerala’s Alappuzha area and tried to commit suicide in front of the Kerala chief minister Pinaryani Vijayan. The accused was immediately restrained and handed over the local police.

The police said that the man is mentally unstable and has been sent to Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences. Further investigation in the case is underway. Speaking to ANI, a police officer said, “The man is 80 per cent mentally unstable and has been sent to Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences.”

Watch how the man enters Kerala Bhawan with a knife:

#WATCH: Man tries to barge inside Kerala House in Delhi with a knife. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was present inside. Police says, ‘the man is 80% mentally unstable & has been sent to Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences’. pic.twitter.com/j2frHaYBUY — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2018

The incident took place at a time when CM Vijayan is facing death threats to his life.

On March 6, 2018, a 32-year old man Vijesh, who claims to be an RSS worker, had issued a death threat over the phone to Kerala Chief Minister. Vijesh allegedly issued the death threat in the excitement of learning about BJP’s landmark victory in Tripura.

In December 2017, an unknown person made a similar phone call issuing a death threat against Vijayan. The Thrissur Town East Police had registered a case then and traced the phone call to Palakkad area. In a separate incident, a youth was arrested in April 2017 for issuing a death threat in a social media network Facebook post that he shared.