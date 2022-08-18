Watch: Man arrested for shooting at minor girl in Patna; incident caught on CCTV

A 15-year-old girl was shot in public on Wednesday when she was returning from a coaching centre in Patna over a love affair gone wrong, police said. The incident took place at around 7:30 pm yesterday. According to the Patna police, the girl is grievously injured and is under critical care at a private hospital in the city. The girl, whose father is a vegetable vendor, is a Class 9 student.

Bihar: A vegetable vendor’s daughter was shot yesterday in the Indrapuri locality of Sipara area of ​​Beur PS in Patna. The injured girl who was shot in the neck is undergoing treatment in a private hospital, the matter is being said to be a love affair: Patna Police — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2022

In the chilling footage recovered from a nearby CCTV camera, a man is seen following the girl who is on her way back from the coaching centre. He then takes out a gun from his bag and starts shooting at her before fleeing the scene.

Also read| Bihar political crisis: Nitish Kumar takes oath as CM of Bihar for record 8th time, Tejashwi Yadav returns as Deputy CM

Even though a person has been arrested in connection with the incident, the police haven’t revealed any information regarding him yet. The police said they suspect an alleged love affair as the motive behind the incident, adding that they can only validate it after recording the victim’s statement.

As per reports, the police reached the crime scene around 90 minutes after the incident, raising questions about the law and order situation in the state and how such incidents were taking place in broad daylight.

The incident comes amid the BJP’s claims of a return to ‘Jungle Raj’ after Nitish Kumar joined hands with RJD and ended JD(U)’s alliance with the BJP. Pointing out the recent spate of violence in the state, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, while addressing journalists last week said, “Disorder is spreading in the state at a fast pace. It will not be an exaggeration to say that ‘jungle raj’ returns to Bihar.”

Also Read| Nitish Kumar not PM contender, but has all qualities to become one: JD(U)

He pointed out several incidents that had occurred after the RJD-JD(U) formed an alliance in the state, citing examples of the beheading of a temple priest, the killing of a journalist in Gopalganj, and the death of many in Chhapra after consuming spurious alcohol.