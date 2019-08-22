Watch: Mamata Banerjee turns ‘chaiwaala’, brews tea at Digha stall

Mamata Banerjee prepares tea at stall during Digha visit.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday evening brewed tea at a stall in Digha on Wednesday. Banerjee was in the state’s coastal resort town Digha of Purba Medinipur district for an administrative meeting. In the evening, she stopped her convoy at Duttapukur village and interacted with the locals.

Adding to everyone’s surprise, she then entered a local stall and brewed the tea all by herself. The video also shows her assisting the owner of the stall later.

She then served the tea to her colleagues Suvendu Adhikary, Subrata Mukherjee and other officials.

Banerjee was also seen sharing some light moments cuddling a kid and then she handed a cup of tea to the child’s guardian.

“This is nothing unusual, like every common person, I am habituated working in the kitchen,” she said.

The Chief Minister also visited the interiors of the village to interact with the locals.

“Sometimes the little joys in life can make us happy. Making and sharing some nice tea (cha/chai) is one of them,” Banerjee later wrote on her social handle while sharing the video from Digha.

Watch Video: Mamata Banerjee prepares tea at Digha stall



Sometimes the little joys in life can make us happy. Making and sharing some nice tea (cha/chai) is one of them. Today, in Duttapur, Digha | কখনো জীবনের ছোট ছোট মুহূর্ত আমাদের বিশেষ আনন্দ দেয়। চা বানিয়ে খাওয়ানো তারমধ্যে একটা। আজ দীঘার দত্তপুরে। #Bangla pic.twitter.com/cC1Bo0GuYy — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 21, 2019



Banerjee’s latest reach out to public comes a few days after she visited a slum in Howrah where she enquired the residents about their grievances. The locals told Banerjee that there were just two toilets for a population of 400. This irked the Chief Minister, prompting her to order Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim to arrange toilets for the locals.

The Trinamool Congress chief’s reach out is seen as a part of her strategy to earn the confidence of people ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections in West Bengal.

Earlier, on several occasions, Banerjee had taken a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for seeking votes by using his “chaiwaala” background.