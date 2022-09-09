WATCH: Major security breach on stage at Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Hyderabad rally

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday was in for a shock when his address at a rally in Hyderabad got hijacked by an individual who tried snatching the mic installed on the stage. Sarma, however, appeared unmoved by the incident. The man, sporting a magenta scarf symbolic of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s TRS, was seen looking at Sarma and uttering something before being overpowered and taken away by his supporters and security staff.

The incident is being seen as a major breach of Sarma’s security cover and an official word is awaited on the entire incident. It was not immediately clear who the man was and what he said to Sarma on stage.

Sarma is in Hyderabad to attend various events including the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Samiti’s idol immersion ceremony. Sarma, who had gone to the Mahalaxmi temple earlier on Friday, slammed the Telangana CM KCR and batted for BJP’s “dynasty-free politics.”

“Chief Minister KCR speaks about BJP-free politics but we speak about dynasty-free politics. We still see pictures of his son and daughter in Hyderabad. Country’s politics should be free from dynastic politics,” Sarma was quoted as saying to news agency ANI.

“A government should be for the country, for the people, but never for a family. The country has a liberal front and an orthodox one and polarisation between the two has always existed,” he further added.

Sarma’s visit comes amid the Ganpati shobhayatra after he was invited by the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti along with Udupi sage Pejawar Swamy Dharmadhikari. The Samiti on Tuesday had taken out a bike rally in Secundrabad’s Tankbund protesting against the KCR government allegedly stopping Ganpathi immersions in the city. The Samiti general secreatary Bhagavanth Rao had criticised KCT for not providing adequate facilities to arrange for the Ganesh idol immersion ceremony.