Watch | Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers vandalise PWD office over pothole deaths

Workers of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) vandalised an office of the Public Works Department in Navi Mumbai on Monday morning. In the video clip posted by ANI, MNS workers are seen smashing chairs, computers and furniture of the Public Works Department office. The outrage came after five persons lost their lives in various parts of Mumbai due to potholes in the damaged roads.

On Sunday, Maharashtra PWD minister Chandrakant Patil stated that potholes of the flooded Mumbai streets cannot be blamed for the death of the five persons. “When you talk about a death in such an accident, you forget that five lakh other people have travelled on the same road. You can not put the entire blame on the (condition of) roads alone,” the minister told PTI on Sunday. However, he later added that the family members of the deceased will be compensated for the deaths, and action will be taken against officials by putting each case into perspective.

Accidents due to potholes have claimed four lives in the Kalyan area in the last two weeks. On Friday last week, a man fell from his two-wheeler in Thane, after his vehicle skidded over a pothole and was run over by another vehicle, another similar incident happened in the area earlier that week. Whereas in Kalyan, one was run over by a truck after he fell into a water-filled pothole.

On Saturday Congress workers from Mumbai launched a campaign called “Aao potholes giney,” where they counted and filled potholes in the Bandra region. This campaign came after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis claimed that the number of potholes in Mumbai roads have reduced by a considerable amount. Congress’ Maharashtra chief Sanjay Nirupam also said that there are estimated 20,000 potholes and not 300 that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) claimed in front of the Bombay High Court.