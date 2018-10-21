Watch: Maharashtra CM’s wife Amruta Fadnavis takes risky selfie on India’s first luxury coastal cruise

. Video shows Ms Fadnavis sitting across the barricade, which are installed for the safety of passengers, meanwhile security personnel are seen pleading her to not do so.

A video is doing rounds on social media which shows Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, going to the edge of India’s first domestic coastal cruise Angria to take a selfie. Video shows Ms Fadnavis sitting across the barricade, which are installed for the safety of passengers, meanwhile security personnel are seen pleading her to not do so.

#WATCH: Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, being cautioned by security personnel onboard India's first domestic cruise Angria. She had crossed the safety range of the cruise ship. pic.twitter.com/YYc47gLkHd — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2018

Ms Fadnavis was attending the event with her husband Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. The event was organised to inaugurate India’s first luxury cruise line, Angria.

Inaugurated by Gadkari and Maharashtra CM, the cruise ship, especially for coastal cruising, will go on its maiden voyage between Mumbai and Goa on October 24, 2018. The cruise ship will reach Goa by 9 am IST the next day.

CM Fadnavis and Gadkari flagged off the cruise ship but media spotlight soon turned towards Ms Fadnavis as she went an extra mile (not literally) to take a perfect yet risky selfie.

Angria, inaugurated on Saturday, is India’s first domestic cruise. Facilities on the ship includes two restaurants, six bars, a swimming pool, discotheque, a reading room and a spa. With 104 rooms, the ship has a capacity to ferry 400 passengers and 70 crew members. It will take 14 hours to reach reach Goa.

India's first domestic cruise Angria started operating on Mumbai-Goa sea route, from y'day. It has 6 bars,2 restaurants,a swimming pool, discotheque, a reading room&a spa. With 104 rooms, the ship can accommodate 400 passengers&70 crew members. Passengers can reach Goa in 14 hrs. pic.twitter.com/5CKUa845fp — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2018

The ship is named after Kanhoji Angre, an Admiral in Maratha empire’s Navy, who protected India’s Arabian sea coast from enemy invasions. The price of one ticket ranges between Rs 7,500 to Rs 11,000.