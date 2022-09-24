WATCH: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan suspends govt official on stage over failure to implement Ujjwala scheme

A government employee on Friday drew the ire of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan after he failed to achieve his targets of issuing cards under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala scheme. Criticising the official on the stage at a programme in Dindori, Chouhan suspended him after he was unable to give proper explanation over his failure to issue adequate cards.

In the video which has gone viral, a government employee is seen telling CM Chouhan that due to departmental inadequacies the work was not completed on time. “We will look into it and achieve the target, sir,” says the official. “No, call everyone on stage. I want a proper explanation on why you all were not able to fulfil your targets — call the DSO,” says Chouhan. The official, then makes an announcement, DSO please come on the stage. After a brief pause, Chouhan asks, Haven’t you invited everyone for the program? Following which, the DSO, identified as Tikaram Ahirwar, steps on the stage and tries to explain that they have set up camps and the current status of the implementation plan. Dismissing his arguments, CM Chouhan announced his suspension on stage, while the crowd is heard cheering. “Go, you’re suspended,” says Chouhan.

Addressing CM Chouhan, the DSO agreed that the district fell behind its target. Under the Ujjwala yojana, women belonging to Below Poverty Line families are provided LPG connections.