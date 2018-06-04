WATCH: Locals pelt stones on vehicles of security forces after 5 terrorists gunned down in Jammu & Kashmir

Terrorists hurl frenade at Securityu forces in Pulwama. (Image: ANI )

Tangdhar sector in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district witnessed vehicles of security forces coming under a bombardment of stones hurled by the local youths. The locals were furious after five terrorists were gunned down on May 25. Sheeraz Ahmad Sheikh, one of the five terrorists belonged to Pulwama area. In the video, the locals were seen shouting and targeting each and every vehicle of security forces passing thereby. Incident forced the security forces to retaliate with tear gas shelling. Normal life was also hit in the district as most of the shops were closed. In another incident, the terrorists pelt grenade ar CRPF personnel deployed at Pulwama’s Tahab Chowk this evening, which has been witnessing a spurt in such incidents. Four CRPF personnel and three civilians were injured in the blast. No terrorist outfit has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

RR Bhatnagar, Director General, CRPF said that the incidents of stone pelting and grenade attacks also took place in the past. Speaking to ANI, Bhatnagar said, “Incidents of stone pelting&grenade attacks took place earlier too. It’s good that it didn’t cause much damage. All forces are on alert&doing their duty. If we’re attacked or if it’s civilians lives at stake we’ll take action.”

Here is a video of the said incident in Pulwama’s Tangdhar sector:

In a separate incident, around 16 people including twelve civilians and four policemen were injured after a grenade was hurled by militants in Shopian’s Batapora Chowk. This comes a week after three army personnel were injured in Shopian after an IED blast on May 29. Nearly a dozen grenade attacks have taken place in the valley since Thursday.

Meanwhile, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Northern Command met Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar to discuss the ongoing situation in the valley.