WATCH: Locals, journalists take cover during encounter between terrorists, soldiers; video goes viral

A 12-second video of locals and journalists taking cover while an encounter was underway between security forces in Jammu’s Kakriyal region is going viral on social media. Reportedly, 2 terrorists were gunned down, while 9 security personnel were injured, according to news agency ANI, when the video was posted online. The video was tweeted by ANI. “#WATCH: Encounter underway between security forces & terrorists in Jammu’s Kakriyal. 2 terrorists have been killed so far & 9 security personnel have been injured. Locals & journalists take cover. Visuals are deferred. #JammuAndKashmir,” ANI’s official Twitter handle posted.

According to media reports, the encounter broke out while a search operation was on by security forces. In the encounter, reportedly three terrorists were killed and 12 security personnel were injured.

“These terrorists were from Pakistan’s Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Operation is over,” Dr SD Singh Jamwal, IGP Jammu said, as per ANI.

Earlier on Wednesday, the security forces launched an operation in Jammu’s Jhajjar Kotli forest belts in Jammu and Reasi district to trace down three JeM militants. According to reports, the Jaish militants had reached Jhajjar Kotli in a Srinagar-bound truck, but escaped after firing along the Jammu-Srinagar highway. However, the truck driver was identified and arrested thereafter. Later, a villager informed the police, “Three militants carrying backpacks and rifles had arrived at his residence and sought refuge. The militants also enquired about a nearby mosque. When they were told there was none in the village, the militants departed towards the highway.”