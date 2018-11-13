WATCH: Lioness lounges in farmer’s house in Gujarat, goes viral

Locals in Gujarat’s Amreli had a horrible time on Sunday night when they found a lioness sitting inside a room of a farmer’s house. The lioness was spotted by the family members of farmer Jilubhai Vala inside the room where they store agriculture items. As soon as they saw the lioness, family members locked the door of the room and rushed outside seeking help.

The incident took place on Sunday at around 9 pm in Patla village which falls in Tulsisyam range of Gir east division.

Later, locals informed the forest department officials who then reached the spot and rescued the big cat. It took them nearly 30 minutes to control the lioness. She was later released in the nearby forest.

A report in The Indian Express said that there were 15 members inside the house when the lioness managed to enter the residential compound. There were also 20 buffaloes inside a shed. The wildcat first killed a buffalo calf inside the house and then entered the store room.

Watch video:

According to forest officials, locals said that the lioness had jumped over the compound wall of Vala and entered the house.

Dushyant Vasavada, chief conservator of forests of Junagadh wildlife circle, confirmed that the lioness first killed a buffalo calf.

“Staff, including deputy conservator of forests of Gir (east), P Purushothama, rushed to the spot and planned a rescue operation,” Dushyant said.