WATCH | Leopard enters a home, takes away owner’s dog in Karnataka

Leopards or tigers are no more just inhabitants of forests. They are now entering homes, guest houses and secretariats in cities too. And this has created panic among people not only in the village but in urban areas as well. On Saturday night, a leopard entered a house in Karnataka’s Shivamogga and took away the owner’s dog. The incident took place in Thirthahalli village and the whole incident was captured on CCTV camera.

#WATCH Karnataka: A leopard entered a house and took away the owner’s dog in Thirthahalli of Shivamogga district, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/z7H736ax51 — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2019

The CCTV footage which has gone viral on social media shows that the big cat entered the house climbing the boundary wall. In the video, the leopard can be seen roaming inside the premises before it grabbed the dog by its neck and took it away. Thirthahalli village is located on the banks of Tunga river in Karnataka. The region is close to dense forests of the Western ghats.

The entering of the wild animal into the residential area is not new. Several incidents took place in the past as well. In a similar incident, a leopard attacked a man in a village at Gujarat’s Dang district. However, the man was later rescued and admitted to a local hospital for treatment.

As per the last Census of 2013- 14, Dang district has more than 25 leopards. Last year in November, a leopard sneaked inside the premises of the high-security secretariat in Gandhinagar.

Last month, a leopard entered a government rest house at Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district. The incident took place when two men were plucking flowers in the garden. The animal attacked the duo leaving them injured. However, both of them survived. In July, a big cat entered a house in Uttarakhand’s Naya Bazar area creating terror among the locals. However, due to the immediate steps taken by the forest department, the leopard was caged.