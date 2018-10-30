Watch: Kuwaiti singer sings favourite bhajan of Gandhi ‘Vaishnav Jan’ as Sushma Swaraj applauds

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is on a two-nation tour to Qatar and Kuwait from October 28 to 31. (MEA)

Kuwaiti singer Mubarak Al-Rashid sang the favourite bhajan of Mahatma Gandhi ‘Vaishnav Jan to Tene Kahiye’ during an event in Kuwait, in the presence of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

As the singer crooned, Swaraj was seen smiling and clapping in the video. She gave a standing ovation when the singer finally completed his rendition. The singer also mesmerised the audience attending the event and have them cheering the singer. At the event, she also interacted with the Indian community in Kuwait.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is on a two-nation tour to Qatar and Kuwait from October 28 to 31 in pursuit of India’s objective of enhanced engagement with the Gulf region. She also offered a floral tribute at the statute of Mahatma Gandhi in Kuwait today.

“Bapu’s message of peace resonates in Kuwait. EAM @SushmaSwaraj offers a floral tribute at the statute of #MahatmaGandhi at @IndiainKuwait. Kuwait joins the world in celebrating #BapuAt150 this year,” MEA India tweeted.

Earlier, the video album of Mubarak Al Rashed singing Mahatma Gandhi’s favorite Bhajan ‘Vaishnav Jan To’ went viral on social media in Kuwait on October 8. The video was released by Indian Embassy in Kuwait on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary, as per reports.

The Kuwaiti singer is famous among the Indian expatriates for his love towards Hindi songs.

India and Kuwait have close and friendly bilateral relations with the latter being a reliable energy supplier to India. The country hosts about 10 lakh Indians forming the largest expatriate community. India’s bilateral trade with Kuwait in 2017-18 was USD 8.5 billion, the MEA had said.