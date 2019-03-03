WATCH Kumbh Mela 2019: Over 7500 people participate in handprint painting to set Guinness World Record

A new Guinness World Record for “Most contribution to a Handprint Painting in 8 hours” has been set in Kumbh Mela 2019. (Twitter)

Kumbh Mela 2019: The authorities of Prayagraj Mela Pradhikaran have set a new Guinness World Record for “Most contribution to a Handprint Painting in 8 hours” on Friday. With the latest record, the Kumbh Mela authorities have set three world records during the ongoing Kumbh Mela 2019. As many as 7664 individuals participated in the handprint community engagement activity and broke the record achieved by Seoul where 4,675 people participated. The event was held in the Ganga auditorium of sector 1 of Kumbh Mela ground.

From students, sadhus, sanitary members, foreigners to paramilitary personnel, policemen and Mela authorities contributed in creating the world record. The handprint engagement activity was part of the “Paint My City” initiative.

Kumbh Mela 2019 has set three Guinness World Records this year. Among the three, the Mela authority set the world record on February 28 for the largest parade of buses under which a fleet comprising of 500 Kumbh Mela special buses of the UP State Road Transport Corporation were paraded on a stretch of 3.2 kilometres in Prayagraj. With this record, the Prayagraj Mela Authority broke the record of Abu Dhabi.

Another record was set for ‘massive sanitation work’ carried out by the Prayagraj Mela Authority (PMA) on Saturday under which volunteers took up broom at several locations across the city of Prayagraj and cleaned the city streets. The record was set for “Most people sweeping the floor (multiple venues) in the Kumbh Mela area in Prayagraj.

After more than 22 crore devotees took a holy bath, the Sangam, confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati, will witness the last dip of the Kumbh Mela on Mahashivratri tomorrow in Prayagraj.