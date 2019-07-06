Watch: Kumar Vishwas explains what is ‘Ram rajya’ budget, wins hearts on internet

Kumar Vishwas said that the government shouldn’t collect tax from the poor because their biggest requirement is bread. And the tax money should be utilised in the interest of the public.

The Modi government on Friday presented the first budget of its second term. While the NDA ministers and several others welcomed the budget, the opposition expressed disappointment, saying no relief has been given to the middle class. Poet-turned-politician Kumar Vishwas has also shared his views on the budget tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Vishwas has shared a video of himself on Twitter, explaining how a budget should be designed to benefit every citizen.

The 4:38 minutes long video shows Vishwas telling his friends about the importance of budget in a vast country like India. He also talked about the ‘Ram rajya’ budget and used examples of epic poetry to explain the ‘Ram rajya’ tax system and the current system to collect tax from common people.

Vishwas said that the taxation system is not new, but a centuries-old system. He also referred to saint and poet Goswami Tulsidas’ poems to explain what is an ideal taxation system. He said that tax should be collected in such a manner that no one realises he/she is paying tax to the government and the government utilises the money in developing infrastructure.



“During the Ram rajya, the tax was collected similar to how Sun evaporates water and causes rain wherever is required. The budget should be like this. The tax should be collected without making you realise that you are paying tax and you get return when the government develops infrastructure,” he said.

Vishwas said that he is in favour of collecting more tax from rich people because they are capable to pay more money to the government than a poor can afford to pay. “The government shouldn’t collect tax from the poor because their biggest requirement is bread. And the tax money should be utilised in the interest of the public, to run welfare schemes and develop infrastructure,” he said.

The former Aam Aadmi Party leader’s video is winning hearts on the internet and has invited close to 6,500 retweets and 30,000 likes.