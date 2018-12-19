Watch: Killer jumbos on rampage in Tamil Nadu, one in Coimbatore relocated to forest

Image: Youtube/ANI

Heeding a request from over 100 farmers for the relocation of wild elephants that roamed the Thadagam district of Coimbatore, the Forest conservation authority caught a 30-year-old killer jumbo yesterday and relocated it to the Mudumalai forest range.

According to the Chief of Forest Conservation Deepak Srivastava, “The elephants were causing trouble since past 6 months and had killed 3-4 people, some even belonging to the staff. The elephant is said to have damaged the crops as well.”

As per ANI reports, the whole tussle lasted for 10 hours and the jumbo was captured with the help of four trained Kumki elephants. The farmer community had met the district authority early in October. There was great unrest amongst them since the elephants were not just damaging their crops but also harming residents.

“Almost every house on the border areas of these villages have some damages caused by elephants. We do not want elephants to damage our houses and crops. Our lives are at a risk”, a farmer told The Times of India in October.

Thadagam is not the only village plagued by the elephant menace. Locally called Vinayaka, the jumbo had troubled the nearby villages of Thadagam, Somaiyanur, Kalaiyanur, Thiruvalluvar, Mankarai, Varappalayam and Madathuras as well. According to a report presented by Harsh Vardhan in Lok Sabha, Tamil Nadu ranks 6 in a list of eight states where death by elephants is a major menace.

Earlier, the Madras High Court had directed the Forest authority to look into the destruction caused by the wild elephants after receiving petitions on the same.

In the public interest litigation, petitioner A.R. Gokulakrishnan said: “A herd of 25-50 elephants was straying into human habitats, where approximately 2.5 lakh families live, destroying plantations growing banana, butter fruit, mandarin oranges and cash crops among others.”

The elephant menace in human settlements is a testament to the depleting forest covers.