WATCH: Kerala’s Kozhikode battles monsoon fury, heavy rains; landslide kills four, bus rips through flood waters

Kerala Rains: Kerala is battling severe monsoon fury as the southern state continues to face incessant rainfall. Visuals have emerged on social media that show the havoc caused by heavy downpour in various parts of the state.

Kerala is battling severe monsoon fury as the southern state continues to face incessant rainfall. Visuals have emerged on social media that show the havoc caused by heavy downpour in various parts of the state. Massive rainfall in Kozhikode’s Kattipara has killed four people, including three children, and 10 have reportedly been missing. ANI reports that search and rescue operation are underway while Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed chief secretary and district collectors for immediate action.

With this, the death toll in rain-related incidents rose to 27 in Kerala since the onset of the southwest monsoon in late May. The four people who died belonged to Kattipara village in Thamarassery taluk. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan confirmed the deaths in the landslide and described them as “very tragic”. The area has been receiving heavy rainfall since last night. In another video that has gone viral, a bus is seen moving through a flooded road in Kozhikode following heavy rain.

#WATCH: Earlier visuals of a bus moving through a flooded road in Kozhikode following heavy rain. #Kerala pic.twitter.com/v4snhqBfy1 — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2018

Authorities have asked people living downstream of Kakkayam reservoir in Kozhikode and Neyyar Dam in Thiruvananthapuram to remain vigilant as the shutters of the dams may be opened any time to release the excess water. Movement of vehicles has been disrupted at many places, especially on Kozhikode-Wayanad route, following landslides. Several roads have developed cracks and others washed away.

Besides Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kannur, Wayanad and Kasargod districts were hit by flash floods and landslides, the sources said. The dams in the area have reached their maximum storage capacity and the rivers have swollen. The downpour is continuing in many hilly regions. More than 270 houses were partially damaged, while eight were completely damaged across Kerala, officials at the state control room for diaster management said.

Four people died on Sunday – two in Thiruvananthapuram and one each at Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts in rain-related incidents. As the South-West monsoon has remained extremely active, most parts of the state have been receiving rains in the past few days.