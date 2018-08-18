​​​
  3. Watch Kerala flood heroic videos: How security forces are conducting rescue operation

Watch Kerala flood heroic videos: How security forces are conducting rescue operation

Kerala is facing its worst flood in 100 years with the calamity compelling the authorities to open 80 dams.

By: | New Delhi | Published: August 18, 2018 11:31 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the state to take stock of the flood situation. (Reuters)

Kerala is facing its worst flood in 100 years with the calamity compelling the authorities to open 80 dams. According to Kerala government, 324 people have lost their lives till now. More than two lakh people have been compelled to take shelter in relief camps. The security forces are working 24×7 to rescue people who are stuck in their homes. Chengannur in Pathnamthitta, Chalakudy in Thrissur and various parts of Ernakulam district are among the worst hit where rescue efforts are likely to be concentrated on Saturday.

Since airlifting is the only option in some remote areas, where people are marooned since the past four days, the state government has sought more helicopters for airlifting them. Amid the ongoing rescue operations, many heroic videos have emerged from the state.

Here are some of the instances recorded that show how our security forces are tackling the situation in Kerala –

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the flood situation the state at a high-level meeting in Kochi. He announced a Rs 500 crore interim relief for the state and also undertook an aerial survey of flood-affected areas.

Modi, after an overnight stay in the state capital, left for Kochi this morning for the aerial survey and the review meeting to get a first-hand knowledge of the enormity of the mayhem caused by the southwest monsoon.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top