Watch Kerala flood heroic videos: How security forces are conducting rescue operation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the state to take stock of the flood situation. (Reuters)

Kerala is facing its worst flood in 100 years with the calamity compelling the authorities to open 80 dams. According to Kerala government, 324 people have lost their lives till now. More than two lakh people have been compelled to take shelter in relief camps. The security forces are working 24×7 to rescue people who are stuck in their homes. Chengannur in Pathnamthitta, Chalakudy in Thrissur and various parts of Ernakulam district are among the worst hit where rescue efforts are likely to be concentrated on Saturday.

Since airlifting is the only option in some remote areas, where people are marooned since the past four days, the state government has sought more helicopters for airlifting them. Amid the ongoing rescue operations, many heroic videos have emerged from the state.

Here are some of the instances recorded that show how our security forces are tackling the situation in Kerala –

#WATCH Police and NDRF joint rescue operation in a flooded area of Kodagu. #KarnatakaFloods pic.twitter.com/fl8vVWbddH — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2018

#WATCH: Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel distribute relief material to stranded people in flood affected Palakkad’s Mangalam Dam village. #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/2WvqDsflrn — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2018

#WATCH Navy delivers relief material to stranded people in a flooded area of Kochi. #Keralafloods pic.twitter.com/dC8Lp78e8q — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2018

A pregnant lady with water bag leaking has been airlifted and evacuated to Sanjivani. Doctor was lowered to assess the lady. Operation successful #OpMadad #KeralaFloodRelief #KeralaFloods2018 pic.twitter.com/bycGXEBV8q — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) August 17, 2018

Rescue & relief material distribution work by #NDRF team at Venniyode in kothathara panchyat taluk Vaitri, Wayanad, Kerala pic.twitter.com/VrwU8qE2Oc — NDRF (@NDRFHQ) August 17, 2018

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the flood situation the state at a high-level meeting in Kochi. He announced a Rs 500 crore interim relief for the state and also undertook an aerial survey of flood-affected areas.

Modi, after an overnight stay in the state capital, left for Kochi this morning for the aerial survey and the review meeting to get a first-hand knowledge of the enormity of the mayhem caused by the southwest monsoon.