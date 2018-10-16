Watch: Karnataka woman thrashes bank manager for allegedly seeking sexual favours for loan approval

In the video, the woman is seen slapping, kicking and beating the man with a wooden stick. (ANI)

A Karnataka woman on Monday thrashed a bank manager for allegedly asking for sexual favours to approve her loan. In a video tweeted by news agency ANI, the woman can be seen thrashing a man in a blue shirt and black trouser. The incident happened in Davanagere. In the video, the woman is seen slapping, kicking and beating the man with a wooden stick, while rebuking him in Kannada. The woman also assaulted him brutally with her footwear.

Watch video:

#WATCH Woman in Karnataka’s Davanagere thrashes a bank manager for allegedly asking sexual favours to approve her loan (15 October) pic.twitter.com/IiiKbiEgZ9 — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2018

In a similar incident, a branch manager of a public sector bank in Maharashtra was booked for allegedly seeking sexual favours from a woman loan applicant. The woman had reportedly accompanied her husband to the bank at Datala in Buldhana district of the state, where the branch manager sought the contact details of the woman for processing the loan. Later, the manager called her up and allegedly used obscene language and demanded sexual favours. However, the woman recorded the phone call and filed a complaint with the police.

In April this year, a woman professor was arrested in Tamil Nadu, who allegedly asked students to perform sexual favours for a senior university official to get favours in academics, marks, and financial benefits. Later, she was arrested by the police.

the latest incident comes at a time when the MeToo campaign has caught the attention in India, where many women are speaking about cases of alleged sexual harassment against them by the powerful people with whom they have worked. The government of India has also formed a panel to look into the matter. Names from politics, sports, journalism, entertainment industry have surfaced in the past few weeks, that has resulted in an uproar over the issue of safe working environment for women in the country.