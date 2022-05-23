Watch: Karnataka MLA’s unusual gesture in bid to send message of brotherhood

In a bizarre attempt to send a message of brotherhood and against caste discrimination, a Muslim MLA from Kartaka fed a morsel of food to a Dalit Priest, then asked him to spit it out and shockingly ate it himself. The video of the unusual gesture has now gone viral.

Congress MLA from Bengaluru’s Chamrajpet Zameer Ahmed Khan attended an event to mark Ambedkar Jayanti and Eid Milan on Sunday.

Addressing the public event, Khan targeted radical elements, saying that they were trying to create a rift between communities.

The legislator then took sweets in his hand and fed it to Dalit community’s Swami Narayana, who was standing next to him. Seconds later, Khan can be seen holding the priest’s hand, asking him to spit out the sweet and feed it to him. Narayana complied with Khan as others gave a big round of applause.

#WATCH Bengaluru, Karnataka: In an attempt to set an example seemingly against caste discrimination, Congress Chamarajapete MLA BZ Zameer A Khan feeds Dalit community's Swami Narayana & then eats the same chewed food by making Narayana take it out from his mouth to feed him(22.5) pic.twitter.com/7XG0ZuyCRS — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2022

Khan — a four-time MLA — has previously served as a state minister for food and civil supplies, consumer affairs and minority welfare.