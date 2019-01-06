WATCH: Karnataka Congress MLA threatens to chop off hands and legs of forest officer

The Congress is yet to react on the news of the party MLA.

Days after Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy was caught on camera ordering to “shoot mercilessly” the killers of one of his party’s senior leaders, a state Congress MLA has now invited ire for threatening a forest official to chop off his hands and legs for stopping construction of a temple in Bhadravati.

The MLA has been identified BK Sangameshwara. He was caught on camera saying, “I am laying the foundation stone, villagers will start work, no officer will come to stop, otherwise, I will chop off legs and hands.”

The Congress is yet to react on the news of the party MLA. It is still unclear whether the party which is in government along with JD(S) will take any action.

According to multiple media reports, villagers wanted to construct a temple in Bhadravati. They had even laid the foundation stone for the temple on December 31 in forest land. However, a forest officer had intervened and said that permission was needed to build the temple. It was after this, the locals had approached the MLA seeking his help.

Last month, Kumaraswamy had landed in a soup after being caught on camera asking someone on phone to ‘shoot mercilessly’, perhaps the killers of a JD(S) leader. He was heard asking ‘who killed?’ And then order to ‘kill the miscreant mercilessly’.