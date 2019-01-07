Watch: Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda receives fresh snowfall

Local residents appealed the government to clear roads and provide better tourism infrastructure to attract more and more tourists in Doda district. (ANI)

Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Sunday which has led to considerable decrease in temperature spreading an unavoidable cold wave across the region.

People are celebrating and enjoying the snowfall saying the region has experienced timely snowfall after several years.

With the snowfall tourism avenues brightened but so far only few dozen tourists visited Bhaderwah valley due to bad road conditions, lack of electricity supply and tourism infrastructure cause hindrances in tourist inflow. Local residents appealed the government to clear roads and provide better tourism infrastructure to attract more and more tourists in Doda district.