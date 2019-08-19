Watch: Injured leopard gets furious on man clicking her pictures in Bengal

The leopard sustained heavy injuries on her right leg and head

A man was attacked by an injured female leopard while he was clicking pictures of the injured animal in the Falakata area of Alipurduar district of West Bengal. The leopard got injured while crossing the Asian Highway from nearby Dalgaon forest when a speedy vehicle hit the animal at around 10 am on Monday. The leopard sustained heavy injuries on her right leg and head.

The leopard was lying outside a tea garden when the locals gathered at the spot and began clicking pictures of the injured leopard, which irked the animal. In a video released by news agency ANI, people can be seen clicking photos of the injured leopard thinking that it was dead. The injured leopard suddenly sprung and attacked a man injuring him. Panic struck at the scene as locals helped the man to get away from the animal. The man has sustained minor injuries.

The Jaldapara National Park authority rescued the leopard and took it for treatment. The animal will be later released in the wild.

“The leopard was hit by a vehicle and was injured. So when locals gathered he must have felt threatened and pounced upon them. We have taken him to a nearby veterinary hospital for treatment,” a forest official said.

In a separate incident of man-animal conflict today, two leopard cubs were killed on Dubere-Sonari Road in Nashik district in Maharashtra after being run over by an unidentified vehicle.

The body of dead cubs were recovered from Sinnar tehsil, around 35 kilometres from the district headquarters, after local residents alerted the police and the forest officials.

According to the police, the carcasses have been sent to Sinnar’s Mohadari Forest Office for post mortem.