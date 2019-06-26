Watch: Indore MLA Akash Vijayvargiya beats up officer carrying out anti-encroachment drive

Akash Vijayvargiya can be seen breating the municipal officer with a cricket bat in a video of the incident. (Video screengrab)

Indore MLA and BJP leader Akash Vijayvargiya today beat up a Municipal Corporation officer when the officer arrived for a anti-encroachment drive. A video of the incident, that has gone viral on social media, shows Akash thrashing the officer with a cricket bat. Akash is the son of BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. The incident occured in the Ganji area in Indore.

Reports say that the municipal team had arrived in the area to demolish illegal and wobbly houses. While the residents of the area protested against the anti-encroachment movement, Akash Vijayvargiya arrived on the spot with his supporters. They asked the officials to stop the demolition. When the officials did not pay heed to their demands, Akash started beating the officer with a cricket bat. His supporters also climbed the JCB machine that was demolishing the houses.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Akash Vijayvargiya, BJP MLA and son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, thrashes a Municipal Corporation officer with a cricket bat, in Indore. The officers were in the area for an anti-encroachment drive. pic.twitter.com/AG4MfP6xu0 — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2019

Kailash Vijayvargiya had hit the headlines two days ago when he took a jibe at Mamata Banerjee saying that she should follow RSS idealogue Shyama Prasad Mookerjee’s ideology to end political violence in the state.

“Observing the death anniversary and following his thinking are two different things. Mamata ji is observing his death anniversary, I thank her. But she should also follow his thinking so that violence, especially political violence, ends in West Bengal,” ANI quoted Vijayvargiya as saying.

The BJP leader’s criticism for Mamata Banerjee came at a time when Bengal has been embroiled in political violence, and has resulted in the deaths of a number of party workers. Vargiya has been vocal about his criticism of Mamata and during the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, he had even said that the Islamic State (ISIS) would enter West Bengal if she remained in power.