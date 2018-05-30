Watch: Indonesian singer welcomes PM Narendra Modi with ‘Sabarmati ke Sant’ song

The prime minister urged the Indian diaspora in Indonesia to visit the country of their origin. (Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to Indonesia, was in for a pleasant surprise today. He was welcomed at a function by a Hindi song ‘Sabarmati ke sant tune kar diya kamaal’, by Indonesian singer Fryda Lucyana. The song was sung originally by singer Asha Bhosle in the 1954 Bollywood movie ‘Jagriti’. Earlier, while addressing the Indian diaspora at Jakarta Convention Centre, Modi announced 30-day free visa for Indonesian citizens. He also invited the diaspora to travel to India. “Not only do the names of our nations rhyme but also there is a distinct rhythm in India-Indonesia friendship,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

The prime minister also urged the Indian diaspora in Indonesia to visit the country of their origin with friends and experience how India is changing. He also said that his government’s first priority was to make India free of corruption as also development-friendly. More than 9,000 startups have been registered in India in the last two and half years, the prime minister said while pointing out that second largest start-up ecosystem in the world is being built in India.

Thanking people of Surabaya and Bali for helping Indian tourists who were stranded in these two places after Volcano erupted last year, Modi said such gestures of human values have been a vital part of India. Whether it was the earthquake in Nepal or flood in Sri Lanka, India has always come forward during calamity, Modi said. Stressing that there is a sensitive government in India that do not see the colour of the passport, the PM said that for his government an Indian was important. In last four years, the government brought back over 90,000 people without seeing the colour of their passports.

The prime minister, who landed in Jakarta last night on his first-ever official visit to Indonesia, met President Joko Widodo earlier in the day