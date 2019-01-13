Watch: Indian Army organises Winter Youth festival in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulmarg

By: | Published: January 13, 2019 12:01 AM

Youth from across the valley participated in the festival.

The Indian Army organised the Winter Youth festival in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulmarg to encourage youth of the Valley to showcase their talents in the field of sports. Sports such as snowmobile, skiing, racing were organised during the festival. Singing events were also organised.

Watch video:

Winter Youth festival provided boost to tourism of the region. Youth from across the valley participated in the festival. Lt General Ranbir Singh told ANI, “The youth have shown their skills proved that they can showcase their potential when given the opportunities.”

