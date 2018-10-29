WATCH: Indian Army destroys Pakistan Army administrative Head Quarters along LoC near Poonch

By: | Published: October 29, 2018 6:15 PM

Last week, the Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire and fired mortar shelling in Jhalas area of Poonch. During the fire, one of the shells landed inside brigade headquarters.

Last week, the Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire and fired mortar shelling in Jhalas area of Poonch. During the fire, one of the shells landed inside brigade headquarters. (ANI)

The Indian Army has targeted Pakistan Army administrative Head Quarters along LoC near Poonch. The Indian Army’s attack was in retaliation to Pakistan’s mortar shelling in Poonch and Jhallas on October 23.



The PTI reported that Pakistani troops fired rocket-propelled grenades and small arms at around 10:35 hours during ceasefire violation. “One round landed on a barrel type store shelter in Poonch causing it to catch fire, defence spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand said.

Meanwhile, J&K police on Monday arrested three terrorists on Baramulla Road after an exchange of fire. The police have recovered arms and ammunition from the terrorists.

