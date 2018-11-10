Watch: In road rage, man drives Delhi resident 6 kms over car rooftop near Ghaziabad

By: | Updated: November 10, 2018 4:36 PM

The incident took place at around 7 pm when Dewan had gone to Ghaziabad to meet a friend and was waiting at a traffic signal in Sahibabad area.

Dewan is a resident of Pitampura in the national capital. (Video screengrab: Rajesh Dewan)

In a horrific incident witnessed near Delhi, a man was allegedly driven on the roof of a car for around six kilometres near Sahibabad area of Uttar Pradesh. The life-threatening incident happened with 35-year-old Rajesh Dewan on Thursday evening allegedly due to road rage when the victim had tried to stop the accused’s car after it hit his car. Dewan is a resident of Pitampura in the national capital.

According to several media reports, local police officials have confirmed that the man who drove the car has been arrested. The incident was captured on mobile phones by onlookers who chased the car of the accused who was driving with the victim — clinging on to the roof of the car while holding on to the front windows. According to a Hindustan Times report, the accused, Bhuwan Kumar Sharma, works as a legal practitioner and is a resident of Raj Nagar Extension.

Watch video: 

According to the Hindustan Times, when Dewan came out of the car and tried to stop Sharma, he abused him and fled. Dewan then chased Sharma, and soon, near Raj Nagar Extension, he overtook Sharma's Zen Estilo car.

Dewan said the scuffle turned ugly when he stood in front of Sharma’s car and asked him to stop. However, Sharma accelerated and tried to mow Dewan down. According to Dewan, he climbed to the bonnet of Sharma’s car but he continued to drive forward and in order to save his life, Dewan climbed on to the roof of Sharma’s car where he held the windows. However, Sharma kept driving at a speed of 80 kmph and above.

Dewan even shouted, hoping Sharma may stop and also firmed up his grip on the upper panel of the door, but, the car was not stopped until it reached the Meerut crossing where due to a traffic jam Sharma was compelled to stop the car.

Meanwhile, Sharma has been booked under different sections of IPC for an attempt to murder, rash driving on public way, causing damage and causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others.

Moreover, in a similar incident in March 2018, a businessman got into a scuffle with four occupants of a car, during which he fell on the bonnet. The occupants drove with the man hanging on to the car for 300 metres before he fell on the road in Punjabi Bagh area of Delhi.

