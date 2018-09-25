Watch: In bone-chilling video, students risk life to cross river to sit for exam in Haryana’s Panchkula

The video shows two boys risking their lives to cross the Ghaggar river in Panchkula. (Video screengrab)

Crossing rivers on a daily basis is no big deal for many in this country. After all, what is the worst that could happen to yoy while crossing a bridge, no matter how angry the river may be. But what if we were to tell you that a bunch of school kids have been forced to cross a raging river on a daily basis not on a bridge, but with the help of two narrow pipes.

A video that has now gone viral on social media shows students in Haryana crossing the river on a pipe! The video shows two boys risking their lives to cross the Ghaggar river in Panchkula.

As per a report by India Today, the boys are students of class 9 from Government Middle School, Koti, Panchkula. The video was shot by their teacher in an attempt to reach out to the local administration with the request to construct a bridge over the river. The teacher said that crossing the Ghaggar river is a struggle for the students of the school as there is no concrete bridge.

Watch video:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>The video, which is an eye-opener for the society and government in particular, shows how the boys cross the swollen river using a shaky water pipeline. One can understand that even a small distraction or mistake can be lethal for the children who were crossing to sit for the examination on Monday.</p> <p>According to an Indian Express report, parents carry their wards on their backs and shoulders to cross the river, however, at least 39 students of the school missed their exams as they could not cross the river. One resident of the village, Paramjeet Singh, told IE that they are fed with the situation and added that the government says send children to schools, but do not provide access.</p> <p>Another resident said that he took his daughter on his back as she was worried about the exam. “She was crying that she will miss the exam and at the same time got scared to cross the Ghaggar. I knew it was risky for her and me too..but at least she felt safe that she was with her father,” Jaipal told IE.</p> <p>The water level of the Ghaggar river rose after heavy downpour from Sunday. Examinations from classes VI to XI were scheduled for Monday.</p> <p>Meanwhile, the DC has assured for the temporary solution and the PWD said that the work will begin soon as tenders have been recalled.</p> <p>

