Watch: In a remarkable gesture, Mumbai Police celebrates birthday of an elderly woman

Screenshot from ANI video

In a remarkable gesture, the Mumbai Police celebrated the birthday of an elderly woman in Mumbai on Wednesday. Lalita Subramanyam, an 85-year-old woman has been living in the city all alone for close to three decades now. For the last four years the Matunga police station in Mumbai has managed to see that she is not left alone on her birthdays.

On Wednesday too, the officials of Matunga police station visited her residence to celebrate her birthday with a cake. Deputy Commission of Police, N Ambika was present on the occasion too. The officials had thrown a surprise birthday party for her in 2016. The tradition has been continued since then on Subramanyam’s birthday, whom they call Mom. The celebration has become an annual affair at the police station.

A resident of Wadala in Mumbai, Lalita Subramanyam, has been living in the city alone. She has three children. Two of them to live in the US, while one resides in Bengaluru. Subramanyam is on local police’s list of ‘senior citizens requiring care and protection’. The police also help her with domestic chores including purchasing medicines and bank transactions.

The city police have time and again come up with such goodwill gestures so as to make citizens feel special. In March last year, they fulfilled the wish of a 7-year-old cancer patient, Arpit Mandal, appointing him as a Police Inspector for a day.

In October 2017, the police had organised a surprise birthday cake for the complainant who had gone there to lodge an FIR after his personal details revealed his birthday.