WATCH: Imran Khan nothing but a ‘chaprasi’, Pakistan run by military, ISI and terrorists, says Subramanian Swamy

Subramanian Swamy calls Pakistan PM Imran Khan a chaprasi

Firebrand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy has called newly elected Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan a ‘chaprasi’ (peon). Speaking to reporters here yesterday, Swamy said that Pakistan is run by the notorious spy agency ISI, military and terrorists and Khan is just another ‘chaprasi’.

“Imran Khan is nothing but a ‘chaprasi’ because the country is run by the military, ISI and terrorists. And Imran Khan is just one of the ‘chaprasi’ of the government,” he told reporters.

“Imran Khan may be called the Prime Minister, but he is a ‘chaprasi’,” Swamy added.

When asked about the Pakistan premier’s proposal of resuming talks between the two nations, he replied: “There is no point of any talks with them.”

Swamy said that there is only one solution to the decades-old conflict between India and Pakistan — break the country into four parts (Sindh, Balochistan, Pakhtun and West Pakistan).

“Balochis don’t want to be a part of Pakistan, Sindhis don’t want to be a part of Pakistan, Pashtuns don’t want to be a part of Pakistan, so break Pakistan into four parts – these three (Baloch, Sindh, Pashtun) and the residual West Punjab,” Swamy said.

Earlier in July, Swamy had said that Imran Khan is a puppet at the hands of the ISI and military. He had even said that India should be ready for the ‘possibility that Pakistan may carry out war by miscalculation’. At that time too, he had said that ‘New Delhi should be ready to finish Pakistan and break it into four pieces’.

The BJP MP’s latest remark comes days after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj shamed Pakistan at the UNGA and warned the world of a ‘conflagration’ if stern actions are not taken against terrorists and their supporters. Attacking Pakistan’s sponsorship of terrorists, she had said, “The demon of terrorism now stalks the world, at a faster pace somewhere, a slower pace elsewhere, but life-threatening everywhere. In our case, terrorism is bred not in some faraway land, but across our border to the west.”