WATCH: House collapsed following incessant rains in Kerala

A large number of houses were completely damaged in heavy rains and strong winds which lashed Kerala since Wednesday. A house in Kalpetta in Kerala collapsed following heavy rainfall in the region. The house was empty when the incident occurred.

In separate incidents, at least four were killed in the rain-related incidents in Kerala on Thursday. A one-year-old girl child was killed following landslide in Idukki. A 26-year-old woman from Odisha, Manju Krishna, lost her life after a tree fell on the house where she was staying in Idukki. Padmanabhan (58) drowned when he fell into a stream in Kannur while a 50-year-old man lost life in a tribal hamlet Attappadi in Palakkad district.

The latest flood-like situation has emerged a year after the devastating deluge. The northern states in Kerala have flooded again as heavy rains and widespread landslides wreaked havoc in several parts claiming four lives, while over 2,000 people have been shifted to relief camps.

A landslide has been reported from Chappamala at Iritty taluk in Kannur district where around 50 families have been evacuated from the taluk. Most of the places in the area are submerged since Wednesday night, news agency PTI reported. A report from Kochi said that Irrigation department has issued an alert and asked people living on the banks of river Periyar including Aluva to be more vigilant as water level was rising due to incessant rainfall. Water entered the famous Lord Shiva temple situated on the bank of Periyar, the authorities said. During last year’s flood, many areas in Aluva were cut off from the mainland.

Widespread landslips have been reported from across Idukki district with most of the major roads getting blocked and Marayur, the sandalwood forest reserve, getting isolated. Munnar, a high range tourist destination has been receiving heavy downpour with the IMD recording 19.4 cms of rainfall.

Heavy rains have lashed Kerala and submerged low-lying areas leaving people stranded in houses and isolated places. The Kerala State Disaster Response Force has sounded a red alert in four districts of the state. The Army has swung into action for relief and rescue operations in the flood-hit areas of the state. According to disaster management authorities, a total of 13 NDRF team would be deployed for rescue operations and five teams are already out on the mission.

In Kottayam, flood-like situation emerged in many areas including Pala, Erattupetta and Mundakkayam.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has chaired an emergency meeting of authorities concerned to evaluate the monsoon situation in the state. The chief minister’s office has directed district collectors to evacuate people from danger-prone areas.