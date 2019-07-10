Watch: Hour-long monsoon rain turns Patna’s leading hospital into aquarium

The waterlogging inside the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital has exposed the preparedness of the Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC) to deal with Monsoon rains.

One hour of monsoon rain is all it took to turn the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) in Patna into an aquarium on Tuesday. Wards remained waterlogged and panicked patients had to deal with sewage and aquatic animals which found their way into the hospital. Several patients were admitted to the ward where the incident of waterlogging was reported.

The video of one such ward shows it resembling a small pond with several fish and other aquatic animals seen floating on the floor. Patients and their relatives had to face severe hardships due to the waterlogging.

The waterlogging inside the hospital has exposed the preparedness of the Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC) to deal with Monsoon rains. The PMC had been claiming that all the gutters and drainage system in the city are clear and there was no question of waterlogging in the city.

Watch video: Waterlogging inside NMCH, Patna



Patients said that sewage water started entering the ward within a few minutes of the rain. Relatives of a few patients even captured a few fish in poly bags as proof of the situation inside the hospital.

The medicine department of the NMCH was flooded with the rainwater throughout the day. The rainwater also seeped into several nearby colonies and markets.

Meanwhile, the NMCH authorities said that the hospital was cleared of water and patients have been shifted to other location.