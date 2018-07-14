WATCH: Horrific incident! Youth falls off moving train while attempting deadly stunt

In a shocking video that went viral on the Internet recently, this youngster is seen hanging outside the train. (Video screenshot)

In another incident where a youngster tried to pull a stunt on a train, a young boy fell from a moving Express train near Bengaluru after his move went wrong. In a shocking video that went viral on the Internet recently, this youngster is seen hanging outside the train. The video shows him hanging onto the railing of the window of a coach while he tried to swing from one side to the other. Enjoying being filmed, the boy continued his daredevil stunt, when all of a sudden he slipped and fell off. His horrific fall was caught on camera and made rounds on the social media recently, with the users fuming over his careless attitude.

While many users lashed out at the passengers and also person filming him as to why they did not pull the chain of the train instead of capturing a video, others expressed their anger at the growing trend to earn fame through these dangerous stunts. However, it was not quite clear what happened to the boy after his fall onto the gravel from the moving train.

This was not the first time when youngsters like the boy tried to attempt deadly stunts on moving trains.

In 2015, a similar video went viral when a young boy in Mumbai fell off from a moving local train, fuming those that watched the footage. Similarly, last year in Hyderabad, another person lost his life while trying to click a selfie from a moving train. The railway minister even requested the citizens, urging them not to attempt such daring stunts.