Watch: Holidaying Rahul Gandhi interacts with specially-abled children in Shimla, plays chess

Gandhi had a friendly interaction with the specially-abled children and played chess with them at the institute situated at Dhalli in Shimla. (ANI)

With barely a few months left for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress President Rahul Gandhi along with sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took time on Thursday to interact with children at the Institute for Children with Special Abilities (ICSA) in Himachal Pradesh. Gandhi had a friendly interaction with the specially-abled children and played chess with them at the institute situated at Dhalli in Shimla.

Rahul and sister arrived in Shimla on Tuesday by road to see Priyanka’s under-construction house at Chharabra. On their way, they stopped for a few minutes at a dhaba in Solan district where they ate snacks, tea and Maggi noodles. The visit comes days after the Congress emerged victorious in assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Meanwhile, as the year comes to an end and the time for Lok Sabha elections draws closer with each passing day, political parties have started developing strategies to garner support from probable allies. With seat sharing being a crucial issue, every political party is trying to get the support of regional parties.

Recently, Rahul-led Congress found itself with more support when Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha exited from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and eventually joining hands with the grand old party, turning the Bihar battle more complex. Following Kushwaha’s exit, the Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) — another constituent of the NDA — has begun to mount pressure on the BJP over a greater share of seats in the alliance.

On Sunday, Gandhi lashed out at the BJP government at the Centre, charging it with attacking institutions and vowed that the country will not allow it. He said that Modi government believes that “only one idea should run India.” He was addressing a public rally organised by his party’s southern ally, the DMK. He was addressing a rally after participating in an event of the unveiling of late DMK President M Karunanidhi’s statue at party headquarters Anna Arivalayam.

Congress president has been attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi with raising several issues like GST, demonitisation, Rafale etc. Recently, he had said in a poll rally that Modi is trying to create two Indias — one for the rich and the other for the poor, in which, he had said that one part is for farmers, labourers and small shopkeepers, while the other for industrialists like Anil Ambani, Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya.