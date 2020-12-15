WATCH: High drama in Karnataka assembly, Congress MLCs forcefully evict deputy chairman from Council

A ruckus erupted in the Karnataka Assembly when Congress MLCs forcefully removed the Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council from his seat. Currently, the chairman of the Council is Congress leader K Prathapchandra Shetty and the deputy chairman is JDS leader SL Dharmegowda. The BJP government had called a day-long session on Tuesday. But it said that the session should not be preceded by Shetty as JDS, former Congress ally, was bringing a no-confidence motion against him. The ruling party said that the session should be presided over by the deputy chairman, a JDS MLC.

When the deputy chairman took the chair, the Congress leaders forcefully evicted him from the seat, leading to chaos in the Council. Speaking on the development, Congress MLC Prakash Rathod said that the BJP and JDS made the deputy chairman sit in the Chair illegally when the House was not in order. “Unfortunate that BJP is doing such unconstitutional things. The Congress asked him to get down from the Chair. We had to evict him as it was an illegal sitting,” he said.

BJP MLC Lehar Singh Siroya said that few MLCs behaved like goons by forcibly removing deputy chairman of the Council from the chair and misbehaving with him. “We have never seen such a shameful day in our council’s history. I am feeling ashamed about what the public might be thinking about us,” he said.

The Council has been adjourned sine die.