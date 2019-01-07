Watch: Here’s what Nitish Kumar says on future of Grand Alliance

By: | Published: January 7, 2019 9:33 PM

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today said that Rafale deal is no more an issue in the country.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar , bihar, grand alliance mahagathbandhanBihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today said that Rafale deal is no more an issue in the country as the Supreme Court has already given its decision on the matter and also the discussion was held in the Lok Sabha as well.

“I don’t see Rafale deal as an issue as Supreme Court gave its decision on it and the matter is also raised and discussed in Lak Sabha,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Sharing his views on Grand Alliance, he said that there was no future of the Mahagathbandhan and also grand alliance does not pose any challenge. He said that the grand alliance in the state does not have future even though it tries to make caste equations to gain electoral success by cobbling up with various political parties, the chief minister said.

“They (RJD and others like it) have made such attempts in the past also. But these equations have no force as people will ultimately vote on the work of a party,” he said. He added that the grand alliance was aligning with anyone and everyone, which shows their lacl of confidence.

The CM while taking a dig at Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that said the man who once tore into ordinance on convicted MLAs has now compromised on corruption and is meeting people who are facing graft charges.

Speaking on Citizen (Amendment) Bill, Kumar said that it must keep the Identity of the Assamese people intact and their sentiments should not be hurt.

“So far as the issue of the amendment bill is concerned, I have conveyed my views to the current dispensation (at the Centre) on it. I had a talk with Home Minister Rajnath Singh late yesterday evening in this regard,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Watch: Here’s what Nitish Kumar says on future of Grand Alliance
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition