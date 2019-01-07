Watch: Here’s what Nitish Kumar says on future of Grand Alliance

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today said that Rafale deal is no more an issue in the country as the Supreme Court has already given its decision on the matter and also the discussion was held in the Lok Sabha as well.

“I don’t see Rafale deal as an issue as Supreme Court gave its decision on it and the matter is also raised and discussed in Lak Sabha,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Sharing his views on Grand Alliance, he said that there was no future of the Mahagathbandhan and also grand alliance does not pose any challenge. He said that the grand alliance in the state does not have future even though it tries to make caste equations to gain electoral success by cobbling up with various political parties, the chief minister said.

“They (RJD and others like it) have made such attempts in the past also. But these equations have no force as people will ultimately vote on the work of a party,” he said. He added that the grand alliance was aligning with anyone and everyone, which shows their lacl of confidence.

The CM while taking a dig at Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that said the man who once tore into ordinance on convicted MLAs has now compromised on corruption and is meeting people who are facing graft charges.

Speaking on Citizen (Amendment) Bill, Kumar said that it must keep the Identity of the Assamese people intact and their sentiments should not be hurt.

“So far as the issue of the amendment bill is concerned, I have conveyed my views to the current dispensation (at the Centre) on it. I had a talk with Home Minister Rajnath Singh late yesterday evening in this regard,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.