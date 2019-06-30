WATCH: Helicopter carrying Alwar BJP MP aboard spins out of control

(Image source: ANI)

Mahant Balaknath, Alwar MP had a narrow escape on Sunday as the chopper that carried him lost control soon after taking off. In a video clip which was shared by news agency ANI, the helicopter can be seen spinning for many seconds before finally regaining control. Balaknath heads Asthal Bohar Math in Rohtak.

#WATCH Alwar: Chopper with Alwar BJP MP Mahant Balaknath onboard appeared to have lost control but regained it later and flew off. #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/aIHaIHTMuh — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2019

In the recent Lok Sabha polls, Balaknath won the Alwar Lok Sabha seat by defeating Congress nominee and royal scion Jitendra Singh. A disciple of Mahant Chand Nath, who was the MP from Alwar until his death in 2017, Balaknath took over the reins in the recently concluded general elections.

In the bypolls subsequently, the seat had gone to Congress leader Karan Singh Yadav. The BJP workers had attributed the loss to growing anger against Vasundhara Raje, the former chief minister. Congress leader Karan Singh Yadav got over 6 lakh votes with 57.43 per cent vote share, while the BJP nominee Jaswant Singh Yadav had to settle with close to 4.5 lakh votes.

In 2019, Mahant Balaknath got 7,60,201 votes with 60.06 per cent vote share whereas Bhanwar Jitendra Singh secured 4,30,230 with 33.99 per cent vote share. In 2014, Mahant Chand Nath had won Alwar parliamentary seat by close to 3 lakh votes.

In the recent parliamentary election, the BJP swept Rajasthan by winning all 25 seats. In 2014 too, the saffron party had won all the seats in Lok Sabha elections.