Watch: Heavy rain, hailstorm hit parts of Delhi, bring mercury down

By: | Published: January 22, 2019 10:37 AM

Delhiites woke up with heavy rain and chilly morning on Tuesday.

delhi hailstorm, delhi rain, delhi rain today, delhi rain forecast, delhi rainfall, delhi weather, delhi weather todayDelhi saw traffic congestion due to heavy rains on Tuesday. (ANI)

Delhiites woke up with heavy rain and chilly morning on Tuesday. Parts the national capital also witnessed hailstorm early morning. The traffic was affected in a number of places with reports of slow movements of vehicles in a number of places due to the logjam. Vistara has also left a message for its air passengers on Twitter.

“Due to rain, there is traffic congestion enroute to Delhi airport road. Customers are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport,” the airlines tweeted on its official handle. Heavy rains were also reported from areas around Delhi, including Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad, according to skymetweather.com. Gurugram has also received hailstorm today.

Some people also took to Twitter to share photos of hailstorm.

On Monday, the air quality in the national capital improved due to rain and speedy wind. Officials have also said that weather conditions in the national capital will continue to remain the same including on Republic Day. The air quality was in the ‘very poor’ category. A number of areas like Lodhi Road, Palam, Ayanagar and Ridge saw light rain in the morning which saw heavier rain in the evening.

While the minimum temperature on the day was 11.5-degree Celsius, the maximum was 22.6. The IMD had earlier predicted cloudy sky with moderate rain and possibility of hailstorm for Tuesday. The temperature may touch a minimum of 11 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 20 degrees Celsius.

IMD officials also said that national capital’s rainfall deficit in the post-monsoon season is around 80 percent, and added that rain during the week will also help to meet the shortfall.

As per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR), the air quality is likely to improve in next few days, with the concentration of pollutants dipping a lower range in ‘very poor’ category on Tuesday and improving to ‘poor’ the next day.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Watch: Heavy rain, hailstorm hit parts of Delhi, bring mercury down
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition