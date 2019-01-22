Watch: Heavy rain, hailstorm hit parts of Delhi, bring mercury down

Delhi saw traffic congestion due to heavy rains on Tuesday. (ANI)

Delhiites woke up with heavy rain and chilly morning on Tuesday. Parts the national capital also witnessed hailstorm early morning. The traffic was affected in a number of places with reports of slow movements of vehicles in a number of places due to the logjam. Vistara has also left a message for its air passengers on Twitter.

“Due to rain, there is traffic congestion enroute to Delhi airport road. Customers are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport,” the airlines tweeted on its official handle. Heavy rains were also reported from areas around Delhi, including Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad, according to skymetweather.com. Gurugram has also received hailstorm today.

Some people also took to Twitter to share photos of hailstorm.

On Monday, the air quality in the national capital improved due to rain and speedy wind. Officials have also said that weather conditions in the national capital will continue to remain the same including on Republic Day. The air quality was in the ‘very poor’ category. A number of areas like Lodhi Road, Palam, Ayanagar and Ridge saw light rain in the morning which saw heavier rain in the evening.

While the minimum temperature on the day was 11.5-degree Celsius, the maximum was 22.6. The IMD had earlier predicted cloudy sky with moderate rain and possibility of hailstorm for Tuesday. The temperature may touch a minimum of 11 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 20 degrees Celsius.

IMD officials also said that national capital’s rainfall deficit in the post-monsoon season is around 80 percent, and added that rain during the week will also help to meet the shortfall.

As per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR), the air quality is likely to improve in next few days, with the concentration of pollutants dipping a lower range in ‘very poor’ category on Tuesday and improving to ‘poor’ the next day.