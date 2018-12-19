Watch: Hamid Ansari’s mother breaks down during meeting with EAM Sushma Swaraj after son’s return from Pakistan

The Ansari family met the External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in Delhi to express their gratitude. (ANI)

Indian national Hamid Ansari who returned to India after being released from a Pakistan jail yesterday, met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj along with his mother today in Delhi. A video of the meeting was put out on ANI that showed Ansari and his mother greeting the EAM after their return.

“Mera Bharat mahaan, meri madam mahaan, sab madam ne hi kiya hai,” Ansari’s mother is heard telling Sushma Swaraj.

These words by an emotional, crying mother of Hamid Ansari, who returned home after being released from a Pakistan jail, where he spent six years on charges of being an Indian spy and illegally entering Pakistan, explain the ordeal she went through and her happiness after seeing her son after almost six years.

#WATCH Indian National Hamid Ansari who came to India after being released from a Pakistan jail yesterday, meets External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in Delhi. His mother tells EAM “Mera Bharat mahaan, meri madam mahaan, sab madam ne hi kiya hai.” pic.twitter.com/FQEzz99Ohm — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2018

The Ansari family met the External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in Delhi to express their gratitude. The bespectacled Hamid Ansari and his mother Fauzia Ansari hugged Swaraj and thanked her for reuniting the family.

Soon after he touched Indian soil, one of Hamid’s kin had said that the Indian government, especially External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Pakistan PM Imran Khan played a crucial role in Hamid’s release and the family is grateful to these leaders.

33-year-old Hamid Ansari was released from jail in Peshawar on Tuesday for repatriation six years after he was arrested in 2012 for illegally entering Pakistan from Afghanistan, reportedly to meet a girl he had befriended online.

A software professional, Hamid was subsequently sentenced to three years’ imprisonment by a military court in 2015 for possessing a fake Pakistani identity card. His term ended on December 15.

The high court was informed that he was in custody of the Pakistan Army, in reply to a habeas corpus petition filed by his mother.