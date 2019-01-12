Watch: Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

Over 10,000 people took part in Nagar Kirtan with the message of brotherhood and communal harmony.

The birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Guru of Sikhs, was held with great pomp and show in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A traditional martial art form ‘Gatka’,historically associated with the Sikh gurus,was performed during the procession.

Gatka is belied to have originated when sixth guru of Sikhs, Guru Hargobind adopted ‘Kirpan’ for self protection during Mughal era and tenth Guru Gobind Singh made it necessary for everyone to use the weapon for same purpose.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a commemorative coin on Guru Gobind Singh on Sunday to mark the birth anniversary of the Guru.

As per a statement by his office, the PM will also address a select gathering at his residence on the occasion.

PM Narendra Modi had on January 5, 2017 attended 350th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh in Patna.

The prime minister, during his address underlined how Guru Gobind Singh made a unique attempt to unite the country .