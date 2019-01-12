Watch: Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

By: | Published: January 12, 2019 8:59 PM

The birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Guru of Sikhs, was held with great pomp and show in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti celebrationsOver 10,000 people took part in Nagar Kirtan with the message of brotherhood and communal harmony.

The birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Guru of Sikhs, was held with great pomp and show in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Over 10,000 people took part in Nagar Kirtan with the message of brotherhood and communal harmony.

A traditional martial art form ‘Gatka’,historically associated with the Sikh gurus,was performed during the procession.

Gatka is belied to have originated when sixth guru of Sikhs, Guru Hargobind adopted ‘Kirpan’ for self protection during Mughal era and tenth Guru Gobind Singh made it necessary for everyone to use the weapon for same purpose.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a commemorative coin on Guru Gobind Singh on Sunday to mark the birth anniversary of the Guru.

As per a statement by his office, the PM will also address a select gathering at his residence on the occasion.

PM Narendra Modi had on January 5, 2017 attended 350th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh in Patna.

The prime minister, during his address underlined how Guru Gobind Singh made a unique attempt to unite the country .

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Watch: Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition