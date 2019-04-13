WATCH: Gurgaon driver drags toll plaza official 6 km on bonnet 

In a 32-second video that went viral on social media, an official can be seen trying to stop the car which was slowly passing the toll booth. But the driver dragged the official without stopping the vehicle.

In a shocking incident, a car driver dragged a toll plaza employee on his car’s bonnet in Gurugram. The incident happened after the car driver was asked to stop at the toll plaza. However, he did not stop instead dragged the toll official on the bonnet.

Informing about the incident, the victim told ANI: “The Car driver dragged me for 5-6 km on his car’s bonnet on a speed of about 100 km/hr. He said You’ll stop my car? Even the police don’t stop my car.”

In a 32-second video that went viral on social media, an official can be seen trying to stop the car which was slowly passing the toll booth. But the driver dragged the official without stopping the vehicle. The whole incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed at the toll plaza.