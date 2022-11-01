Watch: Gehlot shares stage with Modi, says PM respected abroad because of India’s deep-rooted democracy

Sharing stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for upholding India’s dignity on the world stage, but refrained for crediting him for the praise that India receives globally. The Rajasthan CM was addressing people from the Bhil tribal community at ‘Mangarh Dham ki Gaurav Gatha’ in Rajasthan’s Banswara district, in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday.

“The way the country is making historic progress at the world stage, I don’t want to talk about it as the world recognises India’s journey from being a nation under colonial rule to where we have reached right now. Whenever PM Modi goes abroad, he receives great respect. This is because Modi is the Prime Minister of a country, which was once governed by the Gandhis and where democracy is deeply-rooted. The world sees that even after 70 years, democracy in India is still present. The world realises that PM Modi represents that nation,” said Gehlot.

Pointing at CM Gehlot’s experience as a leader, PM Modi said, “Ashok ji (Gehlot) and I had worked together as CMs. He was the most senior in our lot of CMs. Ashok ji is still one of the senior-most CMs among those who are sitting on the stage right now.”

PM Modi spoke about the contribution of the tribals in India’s freedom struggle and emphasised the importance of securing their rightful place in India’s history, hailing Bhil spiritual leader Govind Guru, who was imprisoned by the British after the infamous massacre of the Bhil tribes in the 1913 attack of Mangarh.

PM Modi declared the Mangarh Dham as a national monument, week after Gehlot wrote to PM Modi demanding the same.