Watch: Frustrated by petrol price today, TDP worker sets his vehicle on fire in Andhra Pradesh

Protecting against high petrol price today, a worker of the Telugu Desham Party (TDP) set his own vehicle on fire in front of others at Nandigama Village of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh. (Watch the video below). Several opposition parties are protesting against fuel price hike. Congress leader Pawan Khera was today quoted as saying by ANI: “Prices of diesel have gone up by Rs 2.15 just in nine days. Prices of petrol went by Rs 2.24 just in nine days. It is as if both petrol and diesel were waiting for the Karnataka election to conclude.”

Experts say that fuel price hike can be controlled if it is brought under the GST regime. “If Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) is brought under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime then we can get input tax credit, it will also benefit the customers since there will be no increase in airfare,” ANI quoted Rajiv Nayan Choubey, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, as saying. It further quoted sources as saying that Choubey will meet the Revenue Secretary today on the issue of bringing jet fuel under Goods and Service Tax regime.

Prices of petrol and diesel continued to soar high on Tuesday. Public has requested the government to reduce the price as it’s affecting their budget.