WATCH: Fresh snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir cripples normal life, temperature dips to minus 15 degree Celsius

By: | Published: December 17, 2018 3:58 PM

 

Temperature in the border state of Jammu and Kashmir dipped significantly lower after the state received fresh snowfall on Monday, bringing the movement of traffic to a grinding halt in many areas of the state and severely affecting normal life.

 

According to news agency ANI, Rajouri town which is known as Vale of Lakes has received around 3 to 4 feet snowfall. The region, around 155 km from Srinagar, has been witnessing heavy snowfall for the last few days.

The famous Mughal Road in the district has been closed due to a heavy spell of snow. The road has been closed for the last seven days due to snowfall in Pir Panjal mountain range. As a result, the local administration on Wednesday deployed officials with heavy equipment to clear the road and restore movement of traffic.

Watch video:

According to the MeT office, Sunday recorded the season’s coldest night when the temperature dropped to minus 15.7 degree Celsius. In Kargil town, the temperature settled at minus 11.4 degree Celsius. In Srinagar, temperature settled at minus 4.8 degrees Celsius, while Qazigund recorded minus 5.2 degrees Celsius. The ski-resort of Gulmarg recorded minus 8.3 degrees Celsius.

Anantnag: A train trails on a snow-covered Srinagar-Banihal railway track following fresh snowfall.

While Jammu recorded minus 1.2 degree Celsius, the temperature in Batote town settled at 1.5 degree Celsius. At the Katra base camp, the temperature was around 6 degrees Celsius.

Several northern states including national capital Delhi also reported a sharp dip in temperature. In Delhi, the minimum temperature settled at 7 degree Celsius and the maximum was 23.

