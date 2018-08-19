WATCH: Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s ashes immersed in Ganga river at Haridwar’s Har-ki-Pauri

The ashes of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee were immersed in the Ganga river at Haridwar’s Har-ki-Pauri on Sunday. The ceremony was accomplished by Vajpayee’s daughter Namita Bhattacharya. During the occasion, several dignitaries were present like Vajpayee’s granddaughter Niharika, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Earlier today, Namita and Niharika had visited Smriti Sthal in the national capital to collect ashes. The ashes of former Prime Minister, carried in three urns, were first brought to Prem Ashram from where it was taken to Har-ki-Pauri for immersion. The ashes of Bharat Ratna winner and one of the most charismatic leaders in Independent India will also be immersed in several other rivers across the nation. Vajpayee’s ashes will be immersed in rivers like Ganga, Yamuna, Gomti, Tapti etc.

Here is the video –

#WATCH: Late #AtalBihariVajpayee‘s daughter Namita immerses his ashes in Ganga river at Har-ki-Pauri in Haridwar. Granddaughter Niharika, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP President Amit Shah also present. #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/ETBCsAF3Dp — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2018

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier said that by immersing Vajpayee’s ashes in rivers, the local people will get a chance to be a part of his last rites.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee (93 ) had passed away on August 16, 2018 (Thursday) evening after a prolonged illness. The great leader was cremated on Friday will full state honour at Delhi’s Smriti Sthal.